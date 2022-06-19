Analyzing Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM) and Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG)

Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM – Get Rating) and Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Quantum Materials alerts:

This table compares Quantum Materials and Augusta Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum Materials N/A N/A -$8.96 million N/A N/A Augusta Gold N/A N/A $3.45 million $0.18 8.03

Profitability

This table compares Quantum Materials and Augusta Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum Materials N/A N/A N/A Augusta Gold N/A 61.21% 38.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Quantum Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Quantum Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.2% of Augusta Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Quantum Materials has a beta of 2.99, suggesting that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augusta Gold has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Quantum Materials and Augusta Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Augusta Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Augusta Gold has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 142.21%. Given Augusta Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Augusta Gold is more favorable than Quantum Materials.

Summary

Augusta Gold beats Quantum Materials on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quantum Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quantum Materials Corp. engages in the design, development, production and supply of nanomaterials, including quantum dots, tetrapod quantum dots, and other nanoparticles for a range of applications in televisions, displays and other optoelectronics, photovoltaics, solid state lighting, life sciences, security ink, battery, and sensor sectors of the market. The company was founded by Stephen Squires on January 9, 2007 and is headquartered in San Marcos, TX.

Augusta Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.