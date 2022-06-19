Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) and Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Gogo alerts:

This table compares Gogo and Anghami’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogo $335.72 million 5.45 $152.74 million $1.23 13.28 Anghami $35.50 million 2.24 -$17.79 million N/A N/A

Gogo has higher revenue and earnings than Anghami.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.4% of Gogo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of Anghami shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.6% of Gogo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gogo and Anghami, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogo 1 1 2 0 2.25 Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gogo currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.35%. Given Gogo’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Gogo is more favorable than Anghami.

Risk and Volatility

Gogo has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anghami has a beta of -0.82, meaning that its share price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gogo and Anghami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogo 51.50% -13.78% 11.26% Anghami N/A N/A -22.92%

Summary

Gogo beats Anghami on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gogo (Get Rating)

Gogo Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services. It also offers suite of integrated equipment, network, and internet connectivity products and services, as well as includes suite of smart cabin systems for integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions. In addition, the company portfolio comprises of in-flight network, in-flight systems, in-flight services, aviation partner support, and production operations functions. Further, the company offers satellite-based voice and data services. Gogo Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Anghami (Get Rating)

Anghami Inc. operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.