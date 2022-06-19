Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.90.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.41%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 50.57%.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

