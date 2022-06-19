ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.75.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ASGN from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ASGN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on ASGN from $125.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded ASGN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

ASGN opened at $79.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.91. ASGN has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $131.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.65.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. ASGN had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASGN will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ASGN by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 2.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 18.1% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 9.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ASGN by 5.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

