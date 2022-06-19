Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Trading Down 2.8%

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.11). 1,421,820 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 348% from the average session volume of 317,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.11).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 13.89. The firm has a market cap of £42.33 million and a P/E ratio of -29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Aura Energy Company Profile (LON:AURA)

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Sweden and Mauritania. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania; and the Häggån vanadium project located in Sweden.

