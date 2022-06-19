Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating) were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72. Approximately 61,251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 96,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

The firm has a market cap of C$84.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 22.20 and a quick ratio of 21.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.03.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurion Resources news, Director Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,695,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,663,016.42. Insiders have purchased 181,300 shares of company stock valued at $163,465 in the last ninety days.

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, titanium, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä.

