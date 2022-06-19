Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.04.

ACB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.15 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price (down previously from C$6.50) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$1.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$509.15 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$1.56 and a 1-year high of C$11.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

