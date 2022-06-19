AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) Trading Up 0.5%

AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.64 and last traded at $23.48. 3,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.37.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF by 771.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF during the fourth quarter worth $145,000.

