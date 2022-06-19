AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.52

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.52 and traded as high as $4.66. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 251,433 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.33 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.57% and a negative return on equity of 90.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVEO. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 570,424 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 899,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 198,693 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 705,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 119,986 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,309,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 89,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

