Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.50

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 38012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVVIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.43) to GBX 520 ($6.31) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.43) to GBX 520 ($6.31) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Aviva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.3734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

