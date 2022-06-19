Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Shares Down 4.5%

Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 7,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 8,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.20.

Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr.

