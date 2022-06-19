Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.71.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Babylon in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Babylon from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBLN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter worth about $1,533,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,980,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. CQS US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.
Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $266.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Babylon will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
About Babylon (Get Rating)
Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.
