Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Babylon in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Babylon from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Get Babylon alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBLN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter worth about $1,533,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,980,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. CQS US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of BBLN opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Babylon has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08.

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $266.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Babylon will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Babylon (Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.