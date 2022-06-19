Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.73.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABX. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

TSE:ABX opened at C$25.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.01. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$22.30 and a one year high of C$33.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.08. The stock has a market cap of C$45.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83.

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Rating ) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.5000001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

