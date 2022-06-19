Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) Trading Down 12.5%

Base Carbon Inc. (OTC:BCBNF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 12.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 1,518 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 7,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Base Carbon in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43.

Base Carbon Inc engages in the business of providing capital, development expertise, and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in voluntary carbon markets and the broader ESG economy. Base Carbon Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

