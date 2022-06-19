BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) & QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Financial Survey

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) and QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and QuickLogic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BE Semiconductor Industries $886.55 million 4.08 $334.13 million $4.35 11.46 QuickLogic $12.69 million 7.45 -$6.62 million ($0.52) -14.65

BE Semiconductor Industries has higher revenue and earnings than QuickLogic. QuickLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BE Semiconductor Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and QuickLogic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BE Semiconductor Industries 1 1 2 0 2.25 QuickLogic 0 0 1 0 3.00

BE Semiconductor Industries presently has a consensus target price of $82.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.49%. QuickLogic has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.23%. Given BE Semiconductor Industries’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BE Semiconductor Industries is more favorable than QuickLogic.

Profitability

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and QuickLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BE Semiconductor Industries 38.71% 56.24% 28.69% QuickLogic -41.89% -64.64% -20.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.7% of QuickLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of QuickLogic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

BE Semiconductor Industries has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuickLogic has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industries beats QuickLogic on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. Its principal products also comprise plating equipment comprising tin, copper, and precious metal and solar plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company's principal brand names include Datacon, Esec, Fico, and Meco. It offers its products primarily to multinational chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

QuickLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions. The company's products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, QuickPCI, EOS, QuickAI, SensiML Analytics Studio, ArcticLink III, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II, as well as silicon platforms, IP cores, software drivers, firmware, and application software. It delivers its solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. In addition, the company licenses FPGA technology for use in other semiconductor companies SoCs. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. QuickLogic Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

