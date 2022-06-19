Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.82.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCYC. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

BCYC opened at $14.64 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.14 and a quick ratio of 12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.32.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 568.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,053,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,015,000 after buying an additional 95,843 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 68.7% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,855,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,441,000 after purchasing an additional 755,993 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,276,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after purchasing an additional 407,005 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,907,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

