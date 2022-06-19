BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on BLFS shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $36.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $429,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,036.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 13,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $238,889.79. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 108,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,169.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,016 shares of company stock worth $2,353,637. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 512,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,113,000 after buying an additional 107,584 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 272,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 77,364 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,255,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,784,000 after purchasing an additional 377,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,819,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

