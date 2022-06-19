BioPlus Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOS) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 60,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,706,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

