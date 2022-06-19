Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.90.

BIREF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. CIBC raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of BIREF opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.29. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $9.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.96%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

