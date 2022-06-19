BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

NYSE:BB opened at $5.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 68,519 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $390,558.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,860 shares of company stock valued at $510,211. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BB. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in BlackBerry by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 79,583.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 36.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

