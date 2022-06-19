BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust (LON:BCI) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (LON:BCI – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 298 ($3.62) and last traded at GBX 298 ($3.62). 71,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 65,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300.50 ($3.65).

The stock has a market cap of £319.28 million and a P/E ratio of 11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 313.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 318.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 2.65 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

