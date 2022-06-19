BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB) Trading Up 0.6%

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.12 and last traded at $37.94. Approximately 90,517 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 78,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.73.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.51.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (ZLB)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.