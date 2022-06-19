BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.59.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNPQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €64.00 ($66.67) to €66.00 ($68.75) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.30 ($64.90) to €64.30 ($66.98) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($62.50) to €63.00 ($65.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($70.83) to €71.00 ($73.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.

BNPQY opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $38.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.6552 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.69%.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

