Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Trading Down 10.7%

Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH – Get Rating) was down 10.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.25 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08). Approximately 133,039 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 105,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.08).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.91.

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, events, data and analytics, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Bonhill UK, InvestmentNews, and Last Word Media. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

