Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $56.99 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $56.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,446,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,016,000 after purchasing an additional 265,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,493,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,291,000 after purchasing an additional 383,124 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,062,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,016,000 after acquiring an additional 81,919 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

