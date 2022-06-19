Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial raised Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDGF opened at $98.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.35. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of $90.19 and a 12 month high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

