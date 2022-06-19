Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Brenntag from €95.00 ($98.96) to €100.00 ($104.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Brenntag from €100.00 ($104.17) to €90.00 ($93.75) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Baader Bank raised Brenntag to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

BNTGY stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

