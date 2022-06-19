BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$135.85.

DOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on BRP from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$81.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.39 billion and a PE ratio of 10.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$96.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$97.97. BRP has a one year low of C$73.74 and a one year high of C$129.98.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported C$1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.83 billion. Analysts anticipate that BRP will post 12.071107 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.