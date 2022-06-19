Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Trading Down 1%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.18 and last traded at $44.18. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.62.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.10.

About Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCF)

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

