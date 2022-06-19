BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) Stock Price Down 2.9%

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 155,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 207,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get BT Brands alerts:

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. BT Brands had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.44%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BT Brands stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BT Brands, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BTBD Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of BT Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD)

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.