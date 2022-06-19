Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Trading Up 2.8%

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 436.80 ($5.30) and last traded at GBX 429.20 ($5.21). 989,020 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 524,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 417.60 ($5.07).

BYIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($7.77) price target on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Bytes Technology Group from GBX 650 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Bytes Technology Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 32.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 446.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 479.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a GBX 10.40 ($0.13) dividend. This is an increase from Bytes Technology Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. Bytes Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

About Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT)

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bytes Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bytes Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.