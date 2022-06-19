Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.82 and last traded at $18.83. Approximately 50,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 481,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average is $22.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSA. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000.

