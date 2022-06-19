Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

CDRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cadre from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of Cadre stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Cadre has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.04.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.17 million. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadre will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

