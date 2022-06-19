Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.77

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.77 and traded as high as $1.61. Catalyst Biosciences shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 2,625,425 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,200.77% and a negative return on equity of 149.54%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 4,353.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,771,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,123 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 238,014 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 141,498 shares during the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company's protease engineering platform creates improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement system.

