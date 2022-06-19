Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.77

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.77 and traded as high as $1.61. Catalyst Biosciences shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 2,625,425 shares.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77.
Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,200.77% and a negative return on equity of 149.54%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
About Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO)
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company's protease engineering platform creates improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement system.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.