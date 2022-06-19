CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.33.

OTGLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on CD Projekt from 130.00 to 90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CD Projekt from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CD Projekt from 225.00 to 156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CD Projekt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

CD Projekt stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. CD Projekt has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $13.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46.

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

