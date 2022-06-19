Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) versus CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Financial Review

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) and CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CNB Financial pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Central Valley Community Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CNB Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Central Valley Community Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Central Valley Community Bancorp and CNB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 CNB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Central Valley Community Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.31%. Given Central Valley Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Central Valley Community Bancorp is more favorable than CNB Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Central Valley Community Bancorp and CNB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Valley Community Bancorp $82.86 million 2.13 $28.40 million $2.22 6.83 CNB Financial $213.03 million 1.90 $57.71 million $3.22 7.47

CNB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Central Valley Community Bancorp. Central Valley Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Central Valley Community Bancorp and CNB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Valley Community Bancorp 32.53% 11.53% 1.14% CNB Financial 27.16% 15.62% 1.12%

Volatility and Risk

Central Valley Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNB Financial has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.9% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of CNB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of CNB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, as well as loans secured by crop production and livestock; owner occupied and investor commercial real estate, real estate construction and other land, agricultural real estate, and other real estate loans; and equity loans and lines of credit, and installment and other consumer loans. The company also offers domestic and international wire transfer, safe deposit box, Internet banking, and other customary banking services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of 20 full-service banking offices in Cameron Park, Clovis, Exeter, Folsom, Fresno, Gold River, Kerman, Lodi, Madera, Merced, Modesto, Oakhurst, Prather, Roseville, Sacramento, Stockton, and Visalia. Central Valley Community Bancorp was founded in 1979 and is based in Fresno, California.

CNB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. It also provides wealth and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company invests in debt and equity securities; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and small balance unsecured loans and secured loans primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of February 8, 2022, the company operated a private banking division; three loan production office; one drive-up office; and 45 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, and Virginia. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.