CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $77.90

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €77.90 ($81.15) and last traded at €82.00 ($85.42), with a volume of 7535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €79.10 ($82.40).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWC. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($104.17) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($121.88) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of €85.93 and a 200-day moving average of €101.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

