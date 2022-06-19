China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
Shares of SNP traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.70. The company had a trading volume of 430,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,223. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $55.03. The stock has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.71.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNP. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 801.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 86.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 47.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
About China Petroleum & Chemical (Get Rating)
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.