China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of SNP traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.70. The company had a trading volume of 430,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,223. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $55.03. The stock has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.71.

China Petroleum & Chemical ( NYSE:SNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.52 billion for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNP. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 801.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 86.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 47.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About China Petroleum & Chemical (Get Rating)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

