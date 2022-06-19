Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,112.50.

CCHGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,700 ($20.63) to GBX 1,850 ($22.45) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,800 ($21.85) to GBX 1,900 ($23.06) in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($35.20) to GBX 2,800 ($33.98) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($30.34) to GBX 1,900 ($23.06) in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $39.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.60.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

