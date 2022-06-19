Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $396,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 372.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 517.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $9.05 on Friday. Codexis has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $42.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $590.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.98.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Codexis had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

