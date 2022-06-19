Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD) Insider Buys C$31,450.00 in Stock

Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Rating) insider Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. bought 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,257,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$44,637,265.50.

Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Colonial Coal International alerts:

On Tuesday, June 7th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,500.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. bought 75,000 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,007.50.

Shares of CVE:CAD traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.66. 77,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,058. The firm has a market cap of C$290.30 million and a P/E ratio of -184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 24.52 and a current ratio of 24.65. Colonial Coal International Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.50 and a 52-week high of C$3.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.16.

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, a coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of approximately 9,531 hectares; and the Flatbed coal property with eight coal licenses covering approximately 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Colonial Coal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colonial Coal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.