Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Shares Up 34.2%

Shares of Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMU – Get Rating) shot up 34.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$4.00. 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.98.
The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.38. The firm has a market cap of C$18.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.22.
Comet Industries Company Profile (CVE:CMU)
Further Reading
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Comet Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comet Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.