Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Shares Up 34.2%

Shares of Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMU – Get Rating) shot up 34.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$4.00. 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.98.

The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.38. The firm has a market cap of C$18.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.22.

Comet Industries Company Profile

Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in British Columbia. It also acquires and holds mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property with five crown granted mineral claims covering an area of approximately 76.9 hectares located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

