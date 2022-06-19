Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Shares Up 1.4%

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.27 and last traded at $53.84. 11,356,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 7,647,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.08.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average of $67.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,079,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,257,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,982 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,913,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 38.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,431,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,244,000 after purchasing an additional 674,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,939,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,984,000 after buying an additional 624,883 shares during the last quarter.

