Comparing Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL) & Its Competitors

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) is one of 50 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Dingdong (Cayman) to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dingdong (Cayman) -25.29% N/A -56.10% Dingdong (Cayman) Competitors -11.17% -27.21% -7.26%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dingdong (Cayman) and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dingdong (Cayman) 1 0 4 0 2.60 Dingdong (Cayman) Competitors 157 960 3220 43 2.72

Dingdong (Cayman) currently has a consensus price target of $5.60, suggesting a potential upside of 23.08%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 95.58%. Given Dingdong (Cayman)’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dingdong (Cayman) has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.1% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dingdong (Cayman) $3.16 billion -$1.01 billion -0.44 Dingdong (Cayman) Competitors $15.37 billion $806.99 million -2.53

Dingdong (Cayman)’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dingdong (Cayman). Dingdong (Cayman) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Dingdong (Cayman) rivals beat Dingdong (Cayman) on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

About Dingdong (Cayman) (Get Rating)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

