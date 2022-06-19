Comparing Docebo (DCBO) & Its Competitors

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) is one of 412 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Docebo to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Docebo alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Docebo and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Docebo 0 1 6 0 2.86 Docebo Competitors 1585 10912 23642 518 2.63

Docebo currently has a consensus price target of $71.88, indicating a potential upside of 179.67%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 72.17%. Given Docebo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Docebo is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Docebo has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Docebo’s peers have a beta of 3.16, meaning that their average share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Docebo and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Docebo $104.24 million -$13.60 million -57.11 Docebo Competitors $1.73 billion $270.91 million -34,959.47

Docebo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Docebo. Docebo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Docebo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Docebo -13.02% -7.87% -5.51% Docebo Competitors -30.96% -62.69% -8.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.6% of Docebo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Docebo beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Docebo (Get Rating)

Docebo Inc. provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly. The company's learning platform includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool; Docebo Content that allows to unlock the industry's best-learning content; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool; Docebo Learning Analytics that allows learning administrators to prove their learning programs are powering their business, as well as connecting learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work. It also provides Docebo for Salesforce, a native integration that leverages Salesforce's application programming interface and technology architecture to produce a learning experience; and Docebo Embed (OEM) that allows original equipment manufacturers to embed and re-sell Docebo as a part of their software. In addition, the company offers Docebo Mobile App Publisher product that allows companies to create and publish own branded version of Docebo Go.Learn mobile learning applications; Docebo Extended Enterprise that breeds customer education, partner enablement, and retention; and Docebo Discover, Coach & Share that enhances the learning experience to create a culture of social learning. It serves customers in the technology, media, manufacturing, consulting and professional services, and retail industries. The company was formerly known as Docebo Canada, Inc. Docebo Inc. founded in 2005 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.