Comparing Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) & Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Fury Gold Mines and Gold Fields are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Gold Fields’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$13.40 million $0.20 2.91 Gold Fields $4.20 billion 2.11 $789.30 million N/A N/A

Gold Fields has higher revenue and earnings than Fury Gold Mines.

Profitability

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Gold Fields’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A 19.78% 18.54% Gold Fields N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Fields has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of Gold Fields shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fury Gold Mines and Gold Fields, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gold Fields 2 3 1 0 1.83

Fury Gold Mines currently has a consensus price target of $1.80, suggesting a potential upside of 209.12%. Gold Fields has a consensus price target of $13.77, suggesting a potential upside of 38.64%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Gold Fields.

Summary

Fury Gold Mines beats Gold Fields on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship properties include the Eau Claire project that consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and Committee Bay project, which comprise 57 crown leases and 190 mineral claims in six non-contiguous blocks totaling approximately 297,273 hectares situated in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. It also explores for silver metals. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces. Gold Fields Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

