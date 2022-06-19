Comparing New Gold (NYSE:NGD) & Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) and New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

7.3% of Nexa Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of New Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nexa Resources and New Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexa Resources $2.62 billion 0.34 $114.33 million $1.17 5.68 New Gold $745.50 million 1.10 $140.60 million $0.17 7.06

New Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nexa Resources. Nexa Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nexa Resources and New Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexa Resources 0 2 0 0 2.00 New Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nexa Resources currently has a consensus target price of $9.90, suggesting a potential upside of 48.87%. New Gold has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 191.67%. Given New Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New Gold is more favorable than Nexa Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Nexa Resources has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Gold has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nexa Resources and New Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexa Resources 5.64% 8.99% 3.09% New Gold 15.36% 8.64% 3.22%

Summary

New Gold beats Nexa Resources on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nexa Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexa Resources S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil. The company also develops the Aripuanã project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. It exports its products. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

New Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada. It also operates the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.