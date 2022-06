Comparing Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) and Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) and Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Oblong alerts:

Oblong has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momentive Global has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

58.7% of Oblong shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Momentive Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Oblong shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oblong and Momentive Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oblong -138.13% -44.61% -38.42% Momentive Global -28.57% -34.50% -12.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Oblong and Momentive Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oblong 0 0 1 0 3.00 Momentive Global 0 3 2 0 2.40

Oblong presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. Momentive Global has a consensus target price of $33.92, suggesting a potential upside of 256.64%. Given Momentive Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than Oblong.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oblong and Momentive Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oblong $7.74 million 1.19 -$9.05 million ($0.34) -0.88 Momentive Global $443.79 million 3.22 -$123.25 million ($0.88) -10.81

Oblong has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Momentive Global. Momentive Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oblong, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Momentive Global beats Oblong on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oblong Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oblong Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which provides an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it offers network services comprising Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer's office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as software development, visual and interaction design, engineering, and project support services; and resells video equipment to its customers. Oblong Inc. is based in Conifer, Colorado.

Momentive Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc. provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on. The company also provides Audience panel, which enables organizations to collect and analyze real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; Purpose-built insights solutions offers a suite of solutions, such as brand and industry tracking, usage & attitudes, and concept, packaging, Ad, name, message, and logo design testing; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution; and Wufoo that helps users create web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. It serves financial services, internet, technology, healthcare, media and entertainment, consumer goods and retail, transportation and logistics, government agencies, manufacturing, energy, education, professional services, and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as SVMK Inc. and changed its name to Momentive Global Inc. in June 2021. Momentive Global Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oblong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oblong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.