Comparing SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) and Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) and Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get SciPlay alerts:

18.6% of SciPlay shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of SciPlay shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SciPlay and Core Scientific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SciPlay $606.10 million 2.87 $19.30 million $0.75 18.08 Core Scientific $544.48 million 1.39 -$32.50 million N/A N/A

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than Core Scientific.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SciPlay and Core Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SciPlay 0 3 5 0 2.63 Core Scientific 0 0 4 0 3.00

SciPlay currently has a consensus price target of $17.39, suggesting a potential upside of 28.24%. Core Scientific has a consensus price target of 11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 404.29%. Given Core Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than SciPlay.

Profitability

This table compares SciPlay and Core Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SciPlay 3.00% 7.25% 5.57% Core Scientific N/A 16.79% 6.10%

Risk and Volatility

SciPlay has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core Scientific has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

SciPlay Company Profile (Get Rating)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live. The company's social casino games include slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. It also offers titles and content from third-party licensed brands. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

Core Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains. The company also offers blockchain infrastructure and third-party hosting services through the sale of consumption-based contracts for its hosting services, as well as equipment sales to customers; and operates data centers in Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, North Dakota, and Texas. In addition, it provides hosting services to digital asset mining customers; deployment, monitoring, troubleshooting, optimization, and maintenance services for its customer's digital asset mining equipment; and electrical power and repair, and other infrastructure services to operate, maintain, and mine digital assets. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.