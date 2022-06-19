Contrasting Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) & AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) and AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Citrix Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of AvePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Citrix Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of AvePoint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Citrix Systems has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvePoint has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Citrix Systems and AvePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citrix Systems 4 3 1 0 1.63 AvePoint 0 2 5 0 2.71

Citrix Systems currently has a consensus price target of $94.83, suggesting a potential downside of 0.11%. AvePoint has a consensus price target of $12.28, suggesting a potential upside of 132.99%. Given AvePoint’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AvePoint is more favorable than Citrix Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Citrix Systems and AvePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citrix Systems 8.50% 81.68% 5.74% AvePoint -20.43% -29.73% -14.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citrix Systems and AvePoint’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citrix Systems $3.22 billion 3.74 $307.50 million $2.19 43.35 AvePoint $191.91 million 5.02 -$33.24 million ($3.24) -1.63

Citrix Systems has higher revenue and earnings than AvePoint. AvePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citrix Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Citrix Systems beats AvePoint on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citrix Systems (Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps. It also provides Citrix ADC that offers application delivery controller, on-premise, in-cloud, and SaaS deployment option solutions. In addition, the company provides customer services, hardware maintenance, consulting, and product training and certification services. The company serves healthcare, financial services, technology, manufacturing, consumer, and government agencies. It markets and licenses its products through resellers, distributors, systems integrators, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers. The company was formerly known as Citrus Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Citrix Systems, Inc. in March 2009. Citrix Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About AvePoint (Get Rating)

AvePoint, Inc. provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace. In addition, the company offers software solutions for Microsoft 365, including microsoft teams, sharepoint online, exchange online, onedrive, project online, planner, yammer and other public folders. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

